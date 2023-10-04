70-year-old man dies after hit and run, Forsyth deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A man was hit and killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said that at around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Forsyth deputies were dispatched to Atlanta Highway and Tidwell Road for a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle.

The man who was hit was identified as 70-year-old Joaquin Vega of Alpharetta.

Deputies said Vega was walking across the roadway when he was hit. The car fled the scene after the collision, according to deputies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Vega’s nephew saw the impact from across the street, according to deputies.

Deputies said he wasn’t able to give investigators very much information on the vehicle. He said it was a small 4-door car, possibly and SUV that struck his uncle.

Investigators are asking anyone who has any information on this crash to call the non-emergency number 770-781-3087.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Gwinnett workers react after man shot, killed by officers trying to steal police cruiser

©2023 Cox Media Group