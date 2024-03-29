Former UGA star Stetson Bennett expected to return for Rams offseason workouts

LOS ANGELES — After more than six months away from his team, former University of Georgia star quarterback Stetson Bennett appears to be returning to the NFL.

Bennett hasn’t been with the Los Angeles Rams since Sept. 13 when the team placed him on the non-football injury/illness list back on Sept. 13.

Head coach Sean McVay did not say what issues Bennett is facing and would only describe them as things “a little bit bigger and more important” than football.

This week, Rams general manager Les Snead said that Bennett is on board with offseason workouts. The Los Angeles Times confirmed with Snead that Bennett is already working out in Dallas.

Bennett and the team have not said what caused the quarterback to step away from the field.

In January, McVay spoke again about Bennett’s status with the team and a timetable for when he expected Bennett to come back.

“I think he’s doing better, but I wouldn’t be in a position to answer that accurately right now. That’s probably a long way away from me being able to answer that,” McVay told reporters.

The Rams drafted Bennett, who led the Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

