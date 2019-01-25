0 Former UGA softball standout killed in Louisiana interstate crash

ATLANTA - A former University of Georgia softball standout was killed Thursday morning in a multivehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-10 in Louisiana.

Geri Ann Glasco, 24, was one of two people killed in the crash, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reported. The other was identified as 45-year-old Kenneth McNeil of Houston, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The tractor-trailer was unable to slow down in an active construction zone and crashed into the vehicle in front of it, starting a five- or six-vehicle collision around 1 a.m., Louisiana State Police told Lafayette, La.,-based news station KATC.

Glasco joined the softball staff at Louisiana University in October 2018 as a volunteer coach, the Athens Banner-Herald reported. Her father, Gerry Glasco, is the Ragin’ Cajuns’ head coach.

“We are devastated by this news, and are focused on supporting Coach Glasco and (his wife) Vickie, their family and our softball program,” Louisiana Athletic Director Bryan Maggard said in a Thursday statement obtained by the Banner-Herald. “We all loved Geri Ann and the spirit she brought to the Ragin’ Cajuns family while positively impacting our student-athletes. We are praying for the Glasco family during this remarkably difficult time.”

Glasco, an Illinois native, attended Oconee County High School in Watkinsville, where she was a four-time all-state player and the 2012 Gatorade High School National Player of the Year. She led her high school to two Class 3A state softball championships.

Glasco went 19-0 as a senior pitcher, while hitting .562 with a state-record 24 home runs and 62 RBIs, the Banner-Herald reported.

Her father was an assistant coach at UGA, and she spent her first two seasons in college as a Bulldog. She was named the SEC’s Co-Freshman of the Year after compiling 19 home runs, 61 RBIs and a .363 average.

On Thursday afternoon, the school tweeted its condolences to family, saying “the Glasco family means a lot to our program. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

After her sophomore year, she transferred to Oregon, where she played in 2015 and 2016, according to the university’s website. She graduated with a degree in special education.

National Pro Fastpitch also tweeted its condolences to Glasco’s family, saying she was “the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NPF Draft” and “she was a tremendous influencer of the game of softball (and) will be dearly missed by our community.”

The NPF extends its deepest condolences to @RaginCajunsSB & the family of Geri Ann Glasco, who was killed this morning in a car accident. The 20th overall pick in the 2016 NPF Draft, she was a tremendous influencer of the game of softball & will be dearly missed by our community. pic.twitter.com/d1ILLJ6cDK — NationalProFastpitch (@profastpitch) January 24, 2019

She was an active volunteer in the Eugene, Ore., community, according to the Louisiana softball website. She racked up more than 300 volunteer hours in area elementary schools, participated in Reach Across America and the Special Olympics, volunteered at a food pantry and planted trees for Trees for Humanity.

This article was written by Zachary Hansen with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

