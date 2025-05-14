Former Troup Co. Board of Commissioners’ employee accused of stealing from payroll system

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Troup County Board of Commissioners’ employee after she was accused of stealing.

On Monday, May 5, the Troup County District Attorney’s Office requested the GBI to help them with a theft investigation involving Wesleigh Gaddy, 35, of Hogansville.

Gaddy formerly held the position of Payroll and Benefit Generalist.

The investigation alleges that she was responsible for the misuse of the Troup County Board of Commissioners’ payroll system.

The GBI says no other employees are suspected of being involved.

Gaddy was charged with one count of theft by taking and booked into the Troup County Jail.

