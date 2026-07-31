Former student charged for threatening Georgia middle school

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — A former student has been charged after officials say a threat was made toward a Butts County middle school.

The Butts County School System says it received a threat toward Henderson Middle School and someone at the school.

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The district says the threat came from someone who no longer attends the school and the Butts County Sheriff’s Office started investigating. Deputies have since charged the former student.

“While we understand that this is concerning to our community, our intent is to prosecute this individual to the fullest extent of the law,” Interim Superintendent Will Rustin said Thursday.

Rustin added that safety is top priority for the school system and it will always “take the greatest precaution” to keep students, teachers and staff safe.

“As always, we are thankful for our local public safety officials who are always there to ensure our safety,” Rustin said.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for the exact charges the former student is facing.

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