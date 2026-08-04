Former Georgia teacher’s aide convicted for molesting child, licking their foot, sentenced

AUGUSTA, Ga. — A former teacher’s aide in Augusta learned will remain in prison after pleading guilty to child molestation.

Channel 2 Action News reported when Caurey Rollins was sentenced to serve 10 years in jail for licking a boy’s feet at a Georgia trampoline park in Columbia County.

Further investigation of Rollins led to accusations of molesting girls at Glenn Hills Elementary School in Richmond County, where he previously worked.

On Monday, the Augusta Press and WRDW reported that Rollins pled guilty to eight counts of child molestation related to accusations when he worked at Glenn Hills.

Court records show he received a new sentence on Monday morning, getting 10 years in prison, followed by 10 years on probation, to run concurrently with the previous sentence in Columbia County, according to the Augusta Press and WRDW.

When he’s out of prison, Rollins will also have to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.

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