Former Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst retires after 7 seasons in NFL

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst announced Monday that he is retiring after seven seasons in the NFL.

Hurst played 29 games for the Falcons during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. He recorded nine touchdowns and 792 receiving yards.

The tight end also played for the Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers. He thanked the Falcons on Monday for their retirement well wishes.

Off the field, Hurst has been open about his challenges with anxiety and depression. He revealed in 2020 that he once attempted suicide four years earlier when he was at the University of South Carolina.

“I can’t really explain it. It’s hard unless you go through it, the depression,” Hurst said.

“One night it just caught up to me,” he said. “I wanted out. I fought for so long and I wanted it to be over. And um, for some reason, I got a second chance at this thing.”

Hurst said he made a promise to himself that he would make the most of his second chance. He and his family decided to start the Hayden Hurst Foundation, which raises awareness for mental health issues, especially for military members, children and young adults.

“Many suffer in silence. If we can help open the communication channels to talk about mental health, we can not only eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health, but provide guidance and support for people in need,” according to the foundation’s website.

If you, or someone you know, is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support via the Lifeline by dialing 988.

