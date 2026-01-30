Don Lemon arrest: Journalist, former CNN anchor in custody after Minnesota protest

ST. PAUL, Minn. (ABC NEWS) — Journalist and former CNN anchor Don Lemon has been arrested in connection with an incident in which anti-ICE protesters disrupted a service at a Minnesota church, his lawyer told ABC News.

The incident unfolded on Jan. 18, when protesters entered Cities Church in St. Paul. The protesters said one of the pastors is the acting field director of the St. Paul ICE field office.

It was not immediately clear what charge or charges Lemon faces.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Lemon’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Lemon was taken into custody by federal agents Thursday night while he was covering the Grammy Awards.

“Don has been a journalist for 30 years, and his constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done,” Lowell said. “The First Amendment exists to protect journalists whose role it is to shine light on the truth and hold those in power accountable.”

“Instead of investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters, the Trump Justice Department is devoting its time, attention and resources to this case,” Lowell said, calling the arrest an “attempt to distract attention from the many crises facing this administration.”

Lowell called Lemon’s arrest an “unprecedented attack on the First Amendment” and said the journalist “will fight these charges vigorously and thoroughly in court.”

At least three people were arrested in connection with the protest as of Jan. 22.

Lowell said at that time that a magistrate judge rejected charges against Lemon.

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned on social media on the night of the protest that “If state leaders refuse to act responsibly to prevent lawlessness, this Department of Justice will remain mobilized to prosecute federal crimes and ensure that the rule of law prevails.”

Bondi last week was “enraged” at the magistrate judge’s decision not to bring charges against Lemon, a source told ABC News.

