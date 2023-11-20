Former Ambassador Andrew Young remembers former first lady Rosalynn Carter

ATLANTA — Andrew Young had a special relationship with the Carter Family.

Former President Jimmy Carter appointed Young as Ambassador to the United Nations during his administration.

“I don’t know a more devoted couple,” said Young.

Young, who was also a former Atlanta mayor, said his friendship with former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter started years ago, while he was a U.N. Ambassador.

“She was the first president’s wife that I know of that regularly sat in on cabinet meetings. She took notes and I’m sure she discussed it with her husband when it was over,” said Young.

Young said she was a woman of very few words but when she spoke, former President Carter listened.

“She was always there. She was very supportive. She was very candid. She didn’t hesitate to disagree with him or challenge him. It forced him to rethink some things and it forced him to be more sensitive than others,” said Young.

Young said she worked hard on a lot of things from Habitat for Humanity to mental health.

Dr. Bernice King with the King Center released this statement:

“The King Center and King family mourn the loss of Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a remarkable woman. Mrs. Carter was a powerful and strong force in President Carter’s life and was often his most ardent advisor on many of the issues facing our nation during and after his presidency. Our founder and my mother, Mrs. Coretta Scott King, shared a special relationship with Mrs. Carter around issues impacting women, especially the Equal Rights Amendment. In 1988, Mrs. Carter, my mother, my aunt Dr. Christine King Farris, and 12 other Georgia women co-founded the Georgia Chapter of The International Women’s Forum (IFW), an organization initially formed to identify and nurture local female leadership.”

Young believes Mrs. Carter will ultimately be remembered as, “A great woman and a wonderful wife, you can’t ask for much more than that.”

