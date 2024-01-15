Floyd County Sheriff’s Office working to bring in ‘Most Wanted’ man on child pornography charges

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office are working to bring in a man on their “Top 10 Most Wanted” list.

Deputies said Zechariah Thomas Elijah Engdahl, 35, is wanted for possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of children.

Anyone with information about where Engdahl could be is asked to call the FCSO warrants clerk at 706-236-2466, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 911.

There’s also an anonymous tip line to call all day and all night, 24/7 at 706-236-5000.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online with the FCSO app.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2023 Cox Media Group