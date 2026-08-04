Flooded-out shops in Fannin County work to reopen following weekend storms

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Cameron Hoyt had never seen so much mud. At least indoors.

“We shoveled the shop out yesterday,” Hoyt said.

At Blue Ridge 4X4, for the first time in his 9 years in business in Fannin County, Hoyt told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that he knew there was trouble during the wee hours of Sunday morning.

It was all connected to a drainage ditch a few steps out his front door, under Tom Boyd Road.

“Alarms went off. We were called. The cops came out here around 1:30. They said the building was secure, but it was underwater,” Hoyt said.

Several inches of rain over the course of several hours washed away a section of the street and swamped his shop.

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A few miles north, construction crews were rebuilding a section of Blue Ridge Drive. It’s a main drag through McCaysville.

Papa’s Pizza sits along the street, and owner Bryan Angel was determined to stay open.

“The whole length of the parking lot was washed away,” Angel said.

The shop has been here for 40 years. Angel had never seen a flood like this one.

Back in Blue Ridge, Hoyt had boxes and boxes of auto parts to go through. Much of it may be beyond saving.

“It’s going to be expensive, that’s what I think,” Hoyt said.

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