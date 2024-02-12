Flood watch issued for all of North Georgia as severe storms move through region

ATLANTA — Grab your umbrellas this morning because heavy rain continues moving through north Georgia.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says all of north Georgia is under a flood watch until Monday night as waves of heavy rain and storms move throughout the region.
A level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather has been issued south of Interstate 20. A level 1 has also been issued for the area north of I-20.
Main storm impacts include torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts throughout north Georgia.
Flash flood warning right now for parts of the south metro where 2-3" of rain has fallen over the last few hours.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) February 12, 2024
More rain coming.
Tracking it at 4:30am on Channel 2.
A cold front will move across the area Monday evening, eventually ending the severe weather risk – and wet weather.
Monday evening, drier weather will move through the region.
Here’s what you can expect:
- Heavy rain and possible flooding
- Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes
- Hail
