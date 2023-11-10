Flight lands in Atlanta after AirDrop message claims explosive device on board

ATLANTA — Everyone on a flight from Baltimore to Atlanta on Thursday night is safe after an explosive device was reported to be on board.
Frontier Airlines says that a passenger on Flight 1571 notified a flight attendant of an anonymous AirDrop message claiming there was an explosive on the plane.
The flight crew alerted the authorities who met the plane when it safely landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Flight data shows the plane left Baltimore just before 7:30 p.m. and landed in Atlanta around 9:20 p.m.
A statement from Frontier Airlines says that the flight crew did not see any physical evidence of an explosive on the plane.
The aircraft is still being searched.
It’s unclear if anyone on board will face charges for the threat.
