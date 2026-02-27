Heavy rain moves out, drier weather on the way

ATLANTA — The heavy rain and storms are moving out of metro Atlanta on Friday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says the rain is clearing out over the next few hours.

FLASH FLOODING REPORTS

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties until 6:30 a.m.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says between 2-4 inches of rain fell in the areas under the warning.

HAIL REPORTS

The line that moved through north Georgia on Thursday night did prompt one severe thunderstorm warning.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz tracked the storms as they moved through Pickens, Dawson and Gilmer counties.

Channel 2 Action News viewers sent in photos and videos of large amount of hail. Nitz says there were reports of ping-pong size hail.

Here's a look at the 1"+ hail in the severe thunderstorm moving out of Pickens County into Dawson and Gilmer Counties. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 8:30 pm. pic.twitter.com/KDNTZ2iqt3 — Brad Nitz (@BradNitzWSB) February 27, 2026

How did the hail with this storm form? Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan explained

Monahan said it’s the combination of a low freezing level, fast-rising air in a thunderstorm, and supercooled (below freezing) water droplets in the storm allowed these hail stones to form.

Hail covers the ground across parts of north Georgia

