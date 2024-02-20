First-of-its-kind Atlanta summit aims to forge connections between minority, women business owners

ATLANTA — A first-of-its kind event for diverse and small business owners took place Tuesday in downtown Atlanta. It’s bringing together a state agency and many organizations to specifically help minority- and women-owned business.

More than 120 business owners took part in the first-ever Diverse Business Summit.

“It’s helping people understand how to do business with the state.”

The Georgia World Congress Center Authority launched the outreach program to small business to showcase opportunities the state agency brings in tourism, hospitality and events. It also helps train and teach the process of how to certified with the state

“What the process is to become a minority-business enterprise with the state, then the resources that are available to help you start your business, and if already in business how you scale and grow and be successful in Georgia,” Williams explained.

Walter Oliver, the VP of business development for Capitol City Protective Services, attended to make connections with other businesses and state agencies.

“Partnership here with GWCC or with some other city or state agencies and becoming a security vendor,” Oliver said.

Atlanta is home to the highest rate of Black-owned businesses in the US. Georgia has the eighth-most female business owners in the country. Plus, the state has been ranked No. 1 for business over the last decade.

Roz Lewis, the president and CEO of the Greater Women’s Business Council, served as an expert on a panel at the summit. She shared valuable information to help anyone grow their business.

“Get engaged in these organizations, whose mission it is to support you as an entrepreneur and help you scale your business,” Lewis said.

From the summit, leaders are creating an online resource guide for clients to easily identify those diverse small businesses and for the owners to see what opportunities may be out there.

The GWCC Authority also plans to make it an annual event.

