First aquaponics facility coming to Clayton County, providing sustainable greens to major cities

Andrew J. Young Foundation in Partnership with Forever Young Aquaponics

By WSBTV.com News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The first aquaponics facility is coming to Clayton County.

The Andrew J. Young Foundation is partnering with Forever Young Aquaponics and the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to host a groundbreaking ceremony for its first aquaponics facility on Thursday.

A release from the company said the facility will be 70,000 square feet and will be USDA organic certified.

The Jonesboro facility will provide sustainable, organic, and locally grown leafy greens to nine major local cities throughout the southeast.

Aquaponics is a system of aquaculture.

Forever Young Aquaponics says the system combines aquaculture (fish farming) with hydroponics (soil-less plant cultivation).

The aquaponics process uses no fertilizer and 92% less water, is pesticide-free and will meet USDA organic standards, produces zero discharge into the environment, and has a 48% lesser carbon footprint, according to Forever Young.

The ceremony will take place at 2559 Mount Zion Rd at 2 p.m.

