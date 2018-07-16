ATLANTA - Firefighters were called to the Atlanta Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta on Monday afternoon.
Channel 2 Action News has learned that a fire was reported in the laundry area at the hotel.
Guests of the hotel are currently evacuated.
Officials said at least one injury was reported. That person's condition hasn't been released.
