FIFA World Cup: Disease prevention top of mind for health officials amid ebola outbreak

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Soccer fans from around the world are arriving ahead of the first match here Monday.

Disease prevention, especially for ebola, is top of mind there.

Thursday, the Congolese national team arrived in Houston.

Because Congo is in the midst of a deadly outbreak, the team had a mandatory, three-week quarantine in Belgium before arriving in the U.S.

Channel 2’s Susan Hendricks said for many fans landing here, this isn’t just their first time attending one the world biggest sporting events. It’s their first trip to Atlanta.

“Having a world cup in North America is, of course, great,” said Alexis. “We are happy to be here. Were excited to get to see the fans the ambiance, so I’m pretty sure it’s going to be a party.”

And while fans are ready to celebrate soccer’s biggest event, health officials are working behind the scenes to make sure the celebration stays safe.

They are screening passengers who have been in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ,Uganda or south Sudan within the last 21 days. The screening includes filling out a questionnaire and taking a passenger’s temperature

Dr. Darria Long says when fans travel across the globe so can illness, knowing the symptoms and reporting this matters most when it comes to keeping others safe.

While health officials continue monitoring travelers, soccer fans are focused on a once in a generation event.

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