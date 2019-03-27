Feeling lucky? $750 million Powerball drawing TONIGHT

ATLANTA - The Powerball jackpot is standing tall at $750 million after no one matched the six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing.
If there is one winner in tonight's Powerball drawing, that person can take the full amount in an annuity or a cash option of an estimated $465.5 million.
The jackpot was last won in New York on Dec. 26. It has rolled over 25 times since then.
Tonight's drawing will be the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, ranking behind the history behind the historic $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016; the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina last October; and the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot won in Massachusetts in August 2017, lottery officials said in the news release.
