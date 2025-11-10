Feeling burned out at work? See how this Georgia woman turned her hobby into a job

Two out of three Americans are feeling burned out at work, according to a Moodle Report .

According to the report, that burnout is driven by time, resources, economic outlook, too much work and fear of the impact artificial intelligence will have.

Channel 2 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard said do what you love.

“If you pursue what you think you love, you would be amazed at what could happen,” he said.

Clark spoke with one woman who did just that.

Desiree White, a former nurse, told Clark long hours and time away from her family added to her burn out. A single mom at the time, White started thinking about ways to make some extra cash.

“What is something that everybody needs? Everybody needs a car, right?” White explained to Clark at her shop in Conyers. Her successful business started with a single car.

At first White was flipping and making cash until one needed a lot of work and money to fix it. So, she used YouTube to help figure it out.

“And it fixed it. The engine light went away; it was running much better,” White said.

“Auto mechanics versus helping people stay alive? I mean, that’s really, different,” Clark said while speaking with White at her business.

“But it’s not, it’s really not because you have to do the research when someone’s sick to see what’s wrong. You have to investigate and then you have to make a treatment plan and then fix them. It’s the same thing with a vehicle,” White told Clark.

Her success in fixing cars led her to open her own shop, Crowns Corner Mechanics, where she now serves the community and has gained popularity on social media.

White has documented her journey on TikTok, amassing over 130,000 followers and millions of views, showcasing her skills and the growth of her business.

“It’s unexplainable. I can’t explain the feeling,” White said about her journey from nursing to entrepreneurship, “It’s life changing.”

Clark says there is huge potential for social media to help small businesses grow and you can take it one step at a time.

“Desiree started small, with one car, and took a hobby and turned it into a career. Don’t be afraid to take that chance like she did.”

