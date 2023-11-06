Roads will be closed for roundabout construction in Peachtree City. Here are the detours

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A major construction project will shut down roads in Peachtree City starting on Monday. The city is warning drivers about detours they will need to take.

Peachtree City crews will be installing storm pipes and grading for a roundabout construction at the intersection of Redwine Road, Bernhard Road and South Peachtree Parkway. The roundabout and new path crossings are expected to help with traffic and improve safety.

There will be two phases of the project, with the first beginning on Monday and the second on Nov. 27.

The first stage will shut down Bernhard Road and the southern leg of Redwine Road for approximately two weeks.

For drivers who use Bernhard Road, there is an 8.5-mile detour along Ga. 85, Harp Road and Redwine Road. For drivers who use the southern part of Redwine Road, there is a 3.5-mile detour that follows South Peachtree Parkway, Robinson Road and Redwine Road.

The city hopes to have the intersection back open during the week of Thanksgiving.

The second stage, beginning on Nov. 27, will also impact traffic for approximately two weeks. It will close a few hundred feet of South Peachtree Parkway while the other part of the intersection will stay open.

For South Peachtree Street, there will be a 3.5-mile detour that follows Robinson Road and Redwine Road.

During both phases, the city says the contractor ensures pedestrians still have access. Golf cart drivers will use temporary gravel paths. The city also says the school district is aware of the plan for bus routes in the area.

“Please allow extra time when driving through the area and use caution to help protect the workers, pedestrians, golf carts, bicyclists, and other drivers,” the city wrote in a statement.

