New section of Beltline trail set to open later this month in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA — There is a new place to get exercise and unwind in the heart of Atlanta.

The ribbon was cut for the new Eastside Trail of the Atlanta Beltline, behind the Publix at Ansley Mall.

NewsDrone 2 flew over the new section which will be completed in about three weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It will have new lighting, landscaping, and security cameras.

“In that’s one of the things I like about the beltline is you see everybody you see baby strollers, you see dogs, you see kids is the tourists you see people go into work. so it’s just a really nice environment.

On Wednesday, city and community leaders joined people in the community to cut the ribbon on the new section. Organizers were tasked with thinking big to get the 22-mile trail corridor finished and they did.

“We’re now going to be connected to Piedmont Park and our neighbors to the south to our Murat Lee Armor Yards, and eventually Lindbergh Center to the north. and you know, early next year, hopefully, we’re gonna see the bridge go in behind Ansley Mall,” The Piedmont Heights Civic Association Manager Bill Compton said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Once finished, the Beltline will connect 45 neighborhoods in Atlanta and organizers hope it will create a more equitable and inclusive community.

People who use the trails are grateful and excited.

“Well, you know, we i ride on the streets. but it takes a certain faith in your fellow humans are right out there with the cars. and so when you’re on an isolated separated path, you don’t have to worry about the cars. and you know, you’re not gonna die from any sort of incident that you might have,” frequent Beltline user Andy Bennett said.

This part of the path will have multiple street access points. with two segments linking midtown to Piedmont Park from neighborhoods like Piedmont Heights and the Armour District near Sweetwater Brewing.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

175th anniversary Mass celebrated at Atlanta church

©2023 Cox Media Group