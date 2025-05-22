Registration now open for Peachtree City 4th of July parade

Registration for Peachtree City’s annual 4th of July parade is now open.

Whether you’re a returning participant or a first-timer, the city has opened an invitation to all to participate.

Participation in the parade is limited to Fayette County residents, businesses, churches, organizations, and politicians (running for local office only).

The registration deadline is June 27 at 5 p.m.

A photo of the proposed entry along with the measurements is required when you submit your entry.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The city has the right to refuse any entry that doesn’t meet the requirements.

Registration is free for residents of Peachtree City. Registration for a Fayette County resident, nonprofit organization, church, or politician running for county office is $25. Registration for a Fayette County commercial business or politician running for state office is $50.

For entries with a total vehicle length over 40 feet and up to 70 feet will need to leave a $250 deposit. The deposit will be refunded within one week of the parade. However, if you fail to follow the rules for over-sized vehicles, your deposit will not be refunded.

You can learn more by calling the Peachtree City Recreation and Special Events department at 770-631-2525 or visit their website for detailed rules.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group