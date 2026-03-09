Metro Atlanta mayor pushes back on rumors, ‘misinformation’ about data center proposal

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — In response to what she called misinformation circulating online, Peachtree City Mayor Kim Learnard released a statement about false claims a data center proposal had been submitted to city leaders.

Learnard’s letter to city residents said rumors that a recently approved annexation study of the Peachtree City area was being used to set up a data center development, or instead to expand the water system into Coweta County, was false.

Learnard said in the statement that the annexation study was approved by the City Council “after several years of discussion.”

The annexation study is meant to help city officials evaluate the boundaries of their jurisdiction for planning purposes.

The city’s last annexation study was in 2014, according to Learnard.

Addressing the rumors about discussion of data centers with city officials, Learnard said the Fayette County Development Authority did provide a presentation but it included more than just that industry.

However, the mayor said being informed does not indicate they are pursuing those items for development.

“Receiving information about an industry does not mean the city is pursuing it, and indeed we are not,” Learnard said. “No proposals were presented, no negotiations occurred, and no decisions regarding data centers were made during that presentation or our retreat.”

For clarity, the mayor’s letter also included a list of points responding to the variety of rumors she was addressing, saying:

The City of Peachtree City has not been approached by any data center company.

The City does not currently have zoning that supports data centers.

The annexation study is not related to any proposed data center project.

The annexation study is not connected to any specific parcels of land.

The annexation study is not related to a proposed federal grant intended to extend water infrastructure in Coweta County.

Closing the letter, Learnard urged residents to rely on verified information from official city sources, rather than rumor.

Responding to a comment on enacting a moratorium for data center applications in the city, a city spokesman replied saying “Applications cannot be submitted because data centers are not permitted under any zoning classification in the City.”

