Man charged with murder after victim found stabbed to death in Fayette County home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stabbed a person to death early Wednesday morning.
Around 3 a.m. Fayette County deputies responded to a call for help at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch.
When deputies arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed to death. Their age and identity were not released.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
Before the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Peachtree City Police Department arrived, it was reported that an armed suspect left the home.
K9 Rufus tracked down the suspect, Reginaldo Caal-Tiul, 28.
Caal-Tiul was arrested and is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail.
He’s charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.
