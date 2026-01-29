Man charged with murder after victim found stabbed to death in Fayette County home

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he stabbed a person to death early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 3 a.m. Fayette County deputies responded to a call for help at the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch.

When deputies arrived, they found a victim who had been stabbed to death. Their age and identity were not released.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

TRENDING STORIES:

Before the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Peachtree City Police Department arrived, it was reported that an armed suspect left the home.

K9 Rufus tracked down the suspect, Reginaldo Caal-Tiul, 28.

Caal-Tiul was arrested and is currently being held at the Fayette County Jail.

He’s charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group