Fayetteville plans to raise property taxes, hearings to be held

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — The Fayetteville City Council has announced a proposed property tax increase of 2.19% over the rollback millage rate for 2025.

The proposed increase would result in a new millage rate of 5.646 mills, up from the rollback rate of 5.525 mills. This change is expected to raise property taxes by approximately $20.57 for a home valued at $425,000 and $31.46 for a non-homestead property valued at $650,000.

The city said increase in property taxes is necessitated by the budget tentatively adopted by the Fayetteville City Council, which requires a millage rate higher than the rollback rate. Georgia law mandates that a rollback millage rate be calculated to produce the same revenue as the previous year, assuming no reassessments.

To finalize the budget and set the new millage rate, the Fayetteville City Council must hold three public hearings, as required by Georgia law.

All hearing will be at Fayetteville City Hall, 210 Stonewall Ave. E:

Oct. 16, 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Oct. 23, 6 p.m.

The hearings will give the public an opportunity to express their opinions on the proposed tax increase.

