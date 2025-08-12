Fayette County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of K9 deputy

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a K9 deputy.
K9 Leyla was a narcotics and tracking dog.
She was born on Oct. 28, 2012, and died on Friday.
Leyla and her handler, Major Bensley, graduated from K9 school in Dec. 2016 and served together until her retirement in July 2020.
