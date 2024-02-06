Accused Fayette County drug dealer faces murder charge after overdose death

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — An accused drug dealer is charged with felony murder after the overdose death of a man.
Levi McElwaney, 23, of Fayetteville, was arrested on Feb. 2.
On Jan. 26, deputies responded to a drug overdose.
Deputies found a dead man and suspected oxycontin at the scene of the overdose.
Investigators say they tracked the source of the pills to McElwaney.
McElwaney was also charged with the use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a drug transaction.
“I believe this case meets all the elements of murder and we’re not backing down. I hope this case will encourage others to take the same route” Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb said.
