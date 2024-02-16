2 metro Atlanta students accused of posting, sharing threat targeting school online, authorities say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Two metro Atlanta students are facing charges after officials say they shared a message on social media about bringing a gun to school.

In a letter sent to parents this week, Sandy Creek High School Principal Tosha Oliver said the Federal Bureau of Investigation notified them that a student who attends SCHS had posted about bringing a gun to school.

According to Oliver, the Instagram post stated, “Bringing a gun to school tomorrow. Leave before 4th period.” Oliver added that another student reported the message online.

Authorities quickly identified the student accused of posting the message and the student who reposted it. They are now facing possible charges and disciplinary actions.

The students’ identities have not been released.

“Protecting everyone’s safety is a top priority, and it takes all of us working together to ensure that Sandy Creek High is a safe place for learning and working,” Oliver said.

