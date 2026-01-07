Father of 3 killed over Target parking spot; friends supporting his wife and kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Friends of a man who was shot and killed over a parking spot at a Target has set up a fundraiser to support his family.

Matthew Traywick died on Sunday after police say Tyler Linn shot him outside a store in Savannah. Traywick leaves behind a wife, Micayla, and their three young children.

“As the sole provider for their family, Matt’s unexpected death has left Micayla with the overwhelming challenge of supporting her children through both emotional and financial hardship,” friend Lily Genova wrote. “In the midst of their grief, the family is now confronted with immediate expenses and the uncertainty of how to manage ongoing needs without Matt’s steady support.”

The GoFundMe page so far has raised over $136,000.

The investigation remains open, but police said the two men got into a dispute over a parking spot around 4 p.m.

That is when Traywick was shot. He died at the hospital. Linn stayed on the scene, where police arrested him.

Investigators have charged Linn with murder and aggravated assault.

WJCL in Savannah reports that Linn served in the U.S. Army from August 2015 to October 2023 and was stationed at Hunter Army Airfield.

