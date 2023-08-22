Family of missing 2-year-old whose father claimed he was kidnapped raising money for ongoing search

EAST POINT, Ga. — The mother of a missing 2-year-old boy whose father claimed he was kidnapped has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for the search for the child.

J’asiah Mitchell has been missing since his father claimed he was kidnapped at gunpoint in DeKalb County last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The child’s father, Artavious North, has since been arrested and charged with making a false statement.

On Friday, crews drained a small lake in East Point at the apartment complex where his father lives. They have also searched a nearby landfill. So far, J’asiah has not been located.

RELATED STORIES:

J’asiah’s mother, Asia Mitchell, is now raising money to continue the search for him. She and North were not together at the time her son disappeared.

“We are searching everywhere: driving on foot and everything in between in order to find J’asiah. If you’re willing to contribute, anything helps and will go towards the search: gas, flyers, a vehicle, etc.,” Mitchell wrote on GoFundMe.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

On Sunday, Mitchell’s family members searched the apartment complex where they believe J’asiah was last seen.

Family members handed out flyers to residents and posted them all over the apartment complex.

J’asiah’s grandmother, Lariesa Mitchell, said they won’t stop searching for him.

“My daughter wants to look for her son, so that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to look wherever she wants to look, wherever she wants to go. Whatever idea she comes up with and thinks she might need to go check it out, we’re right behind her,” she said.

East Point police have confirmed that they are working leads there and in Carrollton, where the family has ties.

You can contribute to the GoFundMe HERE.

©2023 Cox Media Group