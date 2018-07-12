Family finds copperhead snake hiding in their pine straw

It's summer and that means lots of pine straw in your yards and gardens. Many use it as an alternative to mulch, pine straw can be deceiving and you might not know what's lurking underneath.
One family is talking to Channel 2 Action News about the moment they came face-to-face with a copperhead snake.
A man told Channel 2's Berndt Petersen a few nights ago he and his family were at home when they found a foot long copperhead snake outside.
"You just have to be careful and check and see what you're doing," he said.
He's just one of many people in Georgia who say they're seeing more and more snakes slithering around their yards.
What an animal expert told us about the correlation between the two, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.
