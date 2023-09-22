Family of 33-year-old father stabbed to death in Fulton County Jail still desperate for answers

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marks one year since a 33-year-old father was stabbed to death inside the Fulton County Jail.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was live outside of the jail Thursday on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Lawyers for the victim’s family said Dino Walker’s death could have been prevented.

Walker was murdered on the seventh floor of the North Tower; a floor notorious for housing the most violent inmates.

On the day of his death, attorneys claim a detention officer left his post, leaving Walker unprotected. He was attacked by two inmates.

Walker’s grieving family said it’s hard to believe that Friday will mark one year since their loved one was killed.

“He had not yet been convicted of any crime and he was waiting to go to trial,” said Harold Spence, family attorney.

Another family attorney, Mawuli Davis, said they did not perform CPR on Walker.

“They don’t perform CPR because by the time they get there, they stated that he was already dead for some time! Lord have mercy,” Davis said.

Walker’s family is now preparing to file a lawsuit against the county.

TRENDING STORIES:

During a news conference Thursday, the family lawyers confirmed that surveillance from inside the jail recorded the entire murder, but family members are still desperate for answers.

Channel 2 Action News is still working to get a statement from the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Street reopens after broken gas line causes road to burst into flames

©2023 Cox Media Group