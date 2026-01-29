Fake text messages claiming you have a Peach Pass toll to pay are popping back up

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia police department is sounding the alarm about a text scam telling drivers they owe money for Peach Pass tolls.

It’s a scam that Channel 2 Action News Investigates first told you about back in 2024. We reported again last year on how sophisticated the scam has become.

Now, the Rome Police Department says it’s seeing a rise in calls regarding this particular scam.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

You get a message claiming that you have unpaid Peach Pass or toll fees. The text says you must pay the fees or else you’ll get a fine or legal action will be taken against you.

But the link that’s included in it? It’s meant to take your personal information through texts, also known as “smishing.”

Smishing is when a hacker tries to access your personal information through text messages

What should you do if you get one of these text messages?

Both police and the Georgia State Road and Tollway Authority say to delete it immediately. Do not reply to the text. Do not click on any links or attachments. Do not give them any of your personal information.

You can check your real account on the Peach Pass website or contact the customer service line at 1-855-PCH-PASS (724-7277).

MORE 2 INVESTIGATES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group