Extreme drought for parts of metro Atlanta, widespread rain this weekend

ATLANTA — The new drought numbers are out today and it’s getting worse throughout the state.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says as of Oct. 21, parts of south metro Atlanta are now under an extreme drought. About 10% of the state in total is at that drought level.

What the area needs is widespread rain and our next chance will be later this weekend.

Kramlich says the rain will move in Sunday and stick around through Monday. Most areas could see up to an inch of rain, but some areas, especially in east Georgia, could see over an inch.

