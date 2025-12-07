Local

Expect clouds and sun, cool temperatures, scattered showers moving in overnight

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Expect clouds, sun and cool temperatures with showers overnight
Weather in the metro area Sunday is a mix of clouds and some sun, with temperatures staying on the cooler side.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says highs will be in the lower 50s and scattered, light showers will move in overnight through Monday morning.

Cooler weather will carry through with some clouds into Tuesday before sunshine comes back to the metro area.

Here’s what to know for the days ahead:

  • Cool and partly cloudy Tuesday
  • More sunshine and milder (near normal) temps Wednesday, highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60°
  • Rain chances stay low this week with isolated showers possible late Thursday and Friday

