0 Ex-government contractor takes plea deal in NSA leak case

ATLANTA - Reality Winner, the first person to be prosecuted in President Trump’s declared war on leakers, has agreed to a plea deal.

Documents filed in her case say the agreement was received by the court today, following an 18-minute conference call Wednesday with U.S. Magistrate Judge Brian Epps.

#Breaking: Ex-Georgia gov’t contractor, USAF vet Reality Winner reaches plea deal with the government in NSA/Russian election hacking leaker case. Court docs filed today don’t detail agreement. Winner was charged with espionage, has been jailed more than a year w/o bond @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/liZkCi9yz5 — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) June 21, 2018

Winner’s mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution she has spoken briefly to her daughter’s attorneys about the change in plea, but only in guarded terms. She said she does not know what she is pleading guilty to, or what her punishment will be.

“I do know that she has always been ready and willing to accept responsibility for any wrongdoing, and that she will accept the consequences,” Winner-Davis said.

Winner, a 26-year-old former Air Force linguist, is accused of leaking a top-secret government report about Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. At the time, she worked as an NSA contractor at Fort Gordon, near Augusta.

Her case has attracted international attention, garnering impassioned support from the left and rebuke from the right.

Prosecuted under the Espionage Act, she faced 10 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. Her trial had been scheduled Oct. 15.

Winner-Davis speculated that the Espionage Act, which doesn’t take motive or mitigating circumstances into account, was too difficult to fight. Her legal team suffered one defeat after another in rulings handed down by the judge.

“I’m not happy about it,” she said of the plea deal. “I still feel like the espionage charge is wrong. I feel like it’s harsh. I feel like it doesn’t allow a defendant to defend themselves.”

One of Winner’s attorneys, Titus Nichols, declined to comment other than to confirm a change of plea hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Augusta. A federal prosecutor declined to comment.

This will mark the second guilty plea in Trump’s anti-leak drive. The first came in April, when a former special agent of the FBI pleaded guilty in Minnesota for leaking classified national defense information.

Terry Albury admitted to one count of making an unauthorized disclosure of national defense information and one count of unlawful retention of national defense information. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per count.

