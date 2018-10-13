0 Everything to know about Sunday's Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA - Atlanta Pride returns this weekend for its 48th year, and among a full calendar of events are its centerpiece marches and parades. the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Last year, an estimated more than 300,000 attended the parade and festival, which celebrates the lives and marks the historical discrimination against those who identify as part of the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual and queer community. It’s one of the oldest gay pride parades in the nation. Though many of the nation’s parades take place during the official Gay Pride month in June, Atlanta celebrates closer to National Coming Out Day, which is on Oct. 11.

Here's a look at the times and routes (and attendant road closures) of each — for those who plan to attend, as well as those who may be driving through Midtown and may want to use alternate routes around the road closures.

Atlanta Pride Parade Sponsored by Delta Airlines

Starts at noon Sunday. Assembly begins at 9:30 a.m. on the streets near the Civic Center MARTA Station.

Route: From the Civic Center MARTA Station, the parade merges off Ralph McGill onto Peachtree Street and travels toward 10th Street, turning on 10th toward the the Charles Allen Gate entrance of Piedmont Park, where the parade officially ends.

The Annual Trans March

Starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. Assembly begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate of Piedmont Park.

Route: From the Charles Allen Gate up 10th Street, turning onto Peachtree Street toward 14th Street and then turning on 16th back to Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Dyke March

Starts 6 p.m. Saturday. Assembly begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Charles Allen Gate of Piedmont Park.

Route: From the Charles Allen Gate up 10th Street, turning onto Peachtree Street toward 14th Street and then turning on 16th back to Piedmont Park.

Atlanta Pride Festival

Atlanta Pride Festival, which takes place Oct. 12-14, is one of the largest Pride festivals in the Southeast. The festival encompasses all the marches, the parade and the music, entertainment and other activities at Piedmont Park this weekend.

The weekend-long celebration will include cultural exhibits, the renowned Atlanta Pride Parade, the pride marketplace and the Pride Car and Motorcycle Show and Dyke March.

It all kicked off with the Official Atlanta Pride Kickoff, taking place 7-11:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, at the Georgia Aquarium. Attendees will have access to the AT&T Dolphin Celebration. Entertainment included DJ Kevin Durard at the Aquarium Atrium and DJ Mark Gordon in the Oceans Ballroom.

Here’s a rundown of the musical guests that will play the Coca Cola Main stage throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.

Atlanta Pride Festival:

SATURDAY – 10/13/18

Social House

AJ Mitchell

Logan Henderson

Bryce Vine

CeCe Peniston

Madison Beer

Bebe Rexha

Mike Posner

SUNDAY – 10/14/18

Michel Jons Band

DJ John Michael

DJ Tracy Young

Ada Vox

Starlight Cabaret

© 2018 Cox Media Group.