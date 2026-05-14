EV out of power? New mobile service provides stranded drivers with emergency charge

ATLANTA — A new service provides electric vehicle drivers who need an emergency charge in the metro Atlanta area with much-needed help.

Atlanta Mobile EV Charging says it delivers on-site emergency EV charging to stranded drivers wherever they may be: highways, garages, apartment complexes and shopping centers.

Their services include emergency mobile EV charging and roadside assistance, fleet EV charging support and battery recovery.

“No tow truck. No waiting hours. We come directly to the vehicle and get drivers powered back up fast,” the company founder said. “The EV market is growing rapidly, but emergency charging infrastructure and roadside support still have major gaps. We are here to help fill that gap.”

The company services most major electric brands, including Tesla, Rivian, Ford, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Lucid.

“The launch comes at a critical time as EV infrastructure demand continues to outpace charging availability in many urban and suburban areas. Mobile EV charging is becoming an essential lifeline for stranded electric vehicle owners,” the company said.

For more information about the service, check out the company’s website.

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