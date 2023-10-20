Endangered child alert issued for 5-month-old missing near TN-GA border

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 5-month-old.

Investigators say William Jackson disappeared Friday morning in Marion County, which is just over the Tennessee-Georgia border.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

No suspect information has been released, but the TBI says William may be traveling in a white Ford F-150 with TN tag BBT-9363. William has blue eyes, blonde hair and weighs 16 lbs.

Anyone who sees him or the truck or know of his whereabouts are urged to call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 423-942-2525

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS

Senators demand answers from Social Security for clawbacks tied to COVID relief checks

©2023 Cox Media Group