Elevated fire danger with dry weather, gusty winds Saturday

Saturday morning will start breezy with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

We will warm up in the afternoon, while the wind speeds stay up around 20 to 25 mph, even occasionally 30 mph.

With very dry air, gusty winds and warm weather, the fire danger goes up for the day.

That means we will have a combination of dry fuels - grass, branches, twigs - low humidity, below 25%, and gusty winds for metro Atlanta to the east in particular.

An elevated fire danger means no outdoor burning is recommended. Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz will be tracking the next chance of rain Sunday night into Monday morning.

