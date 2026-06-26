Election 2026: Rick Jackson stands by ‘deported or departed’ ad, discusses debate plans

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson is back on the campaign trail for the first time since winning the GOP nomination.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

At Monterrey Mexican restaurant on Buford Highway, Jackson was met by Georgia Insurance Commissioner and former Doraville Police Chief John King, Georgia’s first Hispanic statewide elected official.

Jackson greeted the staff and customers before stopping to talk to Channel 2’s Richard Elliot.

Elliot asked him about an ad campaign that drew some criticism from some in the Latino community where he said criminal illegal immigrants will either be “deported or departed” under his administration.

Jackson said he stands by it.

“So my focus has been criminal illegals, period. There’s nothing about supporting ICE,” Jackson said. “I look through every issue. Is it illegal or not? And if ICE wants to support them period.”

Josh King chimed in, insisting that criminal illegal immigrants are also preying on the Georgia Hispanic and Latino community.

“The Hispanic Latino community here have been victimized by criminal aliens who come and ransack and terrorize this community first,” King said. “Nobody knows that better than me.”

TRENDING STORIES:

In a statement, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms’ campaign again pushed Jackson for a debate.

“After hiding for over a week, he has yet to commit to three televised debates,” she wrote.

Bottoms’ campaign said she was traveling across Georgia talking about “her plans to bring down costs, expand Medicaid and protect hospitals.”

When asked, Jackson agreed to a debate in principle, but said details needed to be worked out.

When asked if he’d been in contact with Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the man he beat in the bitter GOP runoff he said “not yet.”

“I’m sure we’re going to be working side by side to win in November,” Jackson said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group