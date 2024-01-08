Elderly man hit, killed while trying to direct traffic, Georgia State Patrol says

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A man is dead after officials say he was hit by a car while directing traffic.

Banks County Fire officials told Channel 2 Action News that on Friday at 7:13 a.m., crews received reports of a person hit by a car on Highway 198 in Homer.

When crews arrived, they located an elderly man who had been hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital with extreme blunt trauma and was in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

According to Georgia State Patrol officials, a vehicle traveled off the roadway and became stuck in a ditch. Soon, a second vehicle arrived to pull the first vehicle free. While attempting to do so, officials said the victim, who was in the first vehicle, was trying to direct traffic when he was hit by a third vehicle.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Authorities have not said if anyone will face charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

