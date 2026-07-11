DUI driver stopped going 114 mph on I-75

GEORGIA — Driving drunk and speeding are major safety risks on their own, but authorities say one driver decided to do both.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a state trooper pulled over a driver going 114 miles per hour on Interstate 75.
During the traffic stop, the trooper said the driver appeared to be drunk.
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“Driving under the influence slows your reaction time, impairs your judgment, and turns every mile into a risk. Not just for you, but for every person sharing the road,” they wrote in a statement.
He was arrested and charged with DUI and several traffic offenses.
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