DUI driver punched, kicked trooper during traffic stop, Georgia State Patrol says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman suspected of driving under the influence punched and kicked a trooper trying to arrest her, Georgia State Patrol said Friday.

DeKalb County jail records identified the driver as Zoe Saul. She faces charges of speeding, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

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A trooper pulled over Saul around 1:47 a.m. for speeding on Briarcliff Road. During the traffic stop, GSP said the trooper smelled marijuana and alcohol coming from her car and asked her to get out.

The trooper said Saul became argumentative, but did a field sobriety test. When she failed it, she tried to run on foot when the trooper went to arrest her and got her on the ground.

GSP said Saul proceeding to kick and punch the trooper in the chest and face before she was taken into custody. Saul faces charges of speeding, driving under the influence and disorderly conduct.

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