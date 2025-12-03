Drunk raccoon ‘arrested’ for breaking into liquor store

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A raccoon broke into a liquor store in Virginia on Black Friday and trashed the store while getting trashed himself.

Investigators in Hanover County, Virginia say the masked bandit got into the Ashland ABC Store and went on a liquor-fueled rampage.

Several of the shelves had been ransacked and liquor was spilled across the floor.

The suspect, a very intoxicated raccoon, was passed out in the bathroom.

"After a few hours of sleep and zero signs of injury (other than maybe a hangover and poor life choices), he was safely released back to the wild," the Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter wrote.

