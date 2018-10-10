Driver leaves bicyclist stranded with broken neck after road rage incident, police say

Police say a driver in a pickup truck left a bicyclist stranded with a broken neck in an apparent road-rage incident.
The bicyclist's GoPro caught the crash on camera. In the video, you can hear the driver honk his horn and then see the truck stop right in front of him, knocking the man off his bike.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson spoke with the bicyclist who said he fractured his neck.
"I went unconscious, I don't know for how long but later I was just staring up at the blue sky," Stewart Bryson said.
Bryson said the driver just drove off.
