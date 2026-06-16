Driver killed in motorcycle crash on I-75 in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Early Tuesday morning, the Marietta Police Department investigated a deadly motorcycle crash.

The crash was in the middle lanes of Interstate 75 southbound just before the bridge over South Marietta Parkway.

The driver, 27-year-old Parker Faucett, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja. Police said the driver lost control and crashed on the interstate.

Other drivers tried to help, but Faucett did not survive the crash. Investigators are still working to learn how Faucett lost control.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Traffic Investigator Henry at (770)-794-5266.

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