Drier days, lower humidity starting Tuesday

An active storm track for us, with storms again today, but a change is coming.

As the Jetstream lifts to the north and east, drier air comes in Tuesday into Wednesday.

The humidity will drop off before going back up Thursday and into the weekend, as our storm chances increase.

Tuesday has a 30% chance of rain but just isolated showers and storms. Very little if any rain Wednesday, with chances at just 20%.

The scattered showers return as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend. Severe Weather Team 2 will be tracking it LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

