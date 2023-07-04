Drawing for $400 million Mega Millions jackpot happens tonight

ATLANTA — Someone could be celebrating more than just the Independence Day holiday tonight.
The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $400 million.
There were no winners in the $522 million Powerball jackpot last night.
That jackpot is now up to $546 million.
You can watch the Mega Millions drawing live tonight on Channel 2 Action News just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.
The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, July 5 at 11 p.m.
