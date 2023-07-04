Drawing for $400 million Mega Millions jackpot happens tonight

ATLANTA — Someone could be celebrating more than just the Independence Day holiday tonight.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $400 million.

There were no winners in the $522 million Powerball jackpot last night.

That jackpot is now up to $546 million.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing live tonight on Channel 2 Action News just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, July 5 at 11 p.m.

